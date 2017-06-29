Close China protests U.S. plan to sell arms to Taiwan, demands the $1.4 billion deal be revoked Associated Press , TEGNA 3:59 AM. CDT June 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST China is protesting the U.S. plan to sell arms to Taiwan and demands the $1.4 billion deal be revoked according to the Associated Press. This is a developing story © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS People of interest in Lancaster Amber Alert Police looking for burglary suspects San Patricio County deals with west nile and vibrio Local reaction to Texas sword law Zika case treated in Nueces County Pilot for a day Southside car break-ins West Nile Virus confirmed in San Patricio Battleship Texas facing funding emergency Kingsville Police looking for armed suspect More Stories China protests U.S. plan to sell arms to Taiwan,… Jun 30, 2017, 3:58 a.m. Sarin nerve gas used in deadly April 5 attack in Syria Jun 30, 2017, 3:53 a.m. The best hammock deal this summer Jun 29, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs