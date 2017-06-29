China protests U.S. plan to sell arms to Taiwan, demands the $1.4 billion deal be revoked

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) waves to the press as he walks with US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON)

China is protesting the U.S. plan to sell arms to Taiwan and demands the $1.4 billion deal be revoked according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story

© 2017 Associated Press