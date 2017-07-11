Donald Trump Jr. releases emails tied to Russia meeting

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: "If it's what you say I love it."

Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges "in order to be totally transparent."

The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.

Trump Jr. has said his June 2016 meeting with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya was arranged through an acquaintance so that he could hear information helpful to the Trump campaign.

The e-mails show he was promised information that would 'incriminate' Hillary Clinton. The subject line of the chain between himself and Rob Goldstone was titled 'Russia - Clinton - private and confidential.'

The last e-mail provided by Trump Jr. shows he copied Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort to inform them the meeting had been moved.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

