Facebook outage has everyone freaking out

It appears Facebook is dealing with an extended outage impacting many users on its desktop and mobile sites.

According to Outage Report, users began reporting issues with Facebook around 11:11 a.m. Eastern time. More than an hour later, and those problems appear to be ongoing.

Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9

RT if you're also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

Some users also reported having problems with Instagram.

Instagram is having issues since 11:10 AM ESThttps://t.co/ev1yxJvrA8

RT if you're also affected #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7fFLOciMq4 — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

A Facebook spokesperson told Mashable that the company is aware of the issue and are "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Facebook has since posted an update on its developers site saying its investigating the "increased level of API errors." Around 1 p.m., it updated the current status to "ongoing."

Unsurprisingly, everyone turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations and see if it was just them having problems. (Spoiler alert: It wasn't).

That moment when Facebook and Instagram let you down but Twitter is always there for you #Facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AUbC4LR2lc — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) October 11, 2017

When Facebook AND Instagram are down at the same time... pic.twitter.com/N1bOeYXLWr — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) October 11, 2017

#facebookdown Anyone knows how actual real human contact work now what Facebook is down? pic.twitter.com/MPbZhDNqsj — Spasm (@WiliamNiranen) October 11, 2017

