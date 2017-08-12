KIII
2 dead in helicopter crash near site of white nationalist rally

Associated Press , TEGNA 5:56 PM. CDT August 12, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) - Officials say the deaths of two people in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

