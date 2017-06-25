Air bag scandal-plagued Takata files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The logo of the Japanese auto parts maker Takata (Photo KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI)

Hobbled by a deadly air bag scandal, Japanese auto supplier Takata filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday as it continues to navigate the largest recall in U.S. history to fix a defect blamed for at least 16 deaths worldwide.

Crushed by more than $1 billion in penalties and costs associated with the scandal, the world's second-largest air bag manufacturer was widely expected to enter bankruptcy in a bid to slash its debts and sell its assets to a rival supplier.

The company's air bags are used on vehicles for nearly all of the world's major automakers, affecting about one-quarter of all vehicles on the road in the U.S. as of two years ago, according to one estimate.

The recall of more than 42 million vehicles, which is expected to last through the end of the decade, will continue unabated. Automakers remain responsible for repairing the vehicles.

The air bags are prone to erupting, particularly after years of their ammonium nitrate propellant degrading in warm, humid conditions.

Takata recently pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to criminal charges for its handling of the scandal, agreeing to pay $1 billion in penalties, including funds for people injured as a result of the fiery shrapnel hurled from its air bags.

Key Safety Systems, a Chinese-owned supplier with U.S. headquarters in Sterling Heights, Mich., said it had agreed to pay $1.6 billion to acquire Takata's key assets. A federal bankruptcy judge will have to authorize the deal.

Takata was expected to file a similar debt-restructuring process in Japan simultaneously early Monday morning, but confirmation of that move was not immediately available.

The company has admitted that its employees knew about the potential problems with its air bag inflators as early as 2000. The company acknowledged that it manipulated testing data that it provided to automakers, convincing them to buy Takata's airbags over those made by other manufacturers.

For Takata, the decision to file for bankruptcy is a stunning fall from grace.

Founded in 1933 in Japan, it used weaving technology to manufacture lifelines for parachutes and other textiles. Eventually, it grew into one of the world's largest seatbelt and air bag suppliers. Nearly every global automaker -- including Asian, German and U.S. auto manufacturers -- used its seatbelts and air bags in their cars and trucks.

In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety administration lists 34 automotive brands from Acura to Volkswagen and vehicles from model years 2001 through 2011.

In 1991, Takata opened a research and development center in Auburn Hills, Mich., where its U.S. headquarters operates as TK Holdings.

But problems began to emerge publicly in 2008 when Honda recalled 4,000 Accords and Civics. From there, as manufacturers and regulators dug into the issue, the recalls swelled and automakers scrambled to understand the scope of the problem.

In February, Takata Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura appeared in federal court in Detroit on behalf of the corporation to plead guilty to wire fraud and to express the company's "deep regret."

"I would like to sincerely apologize on behalf of Takata," Nomura said in Detroit that day. "The actions of certain Takata employees to undermine the integrity of the company's testing data and reporting to customers were deeply inappropriate."

The U.S. Justice Department has also charged Takata executives Shinichi Tanaka, Hideo Nakajima and Tsuneo Chikaraishi with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud in an indictment was unsealed on Jan. 13. Those defendants reside in Japan and have not appeared in a U.S. court.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

