London police: London fire victims increased to 30

Police say 30 people have died from a massive fire that crippled a 24-story apartment complex in west London Wednesday.
Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Friday that 24 people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care. The number of victims is expected to grow.
Authorities say they've examined original location of fire and there is no indication it was started deliberately.
This is a developing story.
