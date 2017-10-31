Multiple people reportedly hurt in Lower Manhattan incident

One person is in custody and multiple people were hurt in a shooting in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, according to media reports.

The incident occurred at Chambers Street and West Street, police say. First responders are on the scene, according to tweets from the New York City Police Department.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Due to police activity, avoid the area of Chambers Street/West St.

One person is in custody. Expect many emergency personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/rSECr0LRCN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Singer Josh Groban posted on Twitter that he was with his dog just half a block away and didn't see what happened but heard eight to ten quick rounds being fired off.

"Be safe with your kids out there," Groban added.

I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

