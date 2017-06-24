KIII
Need flip flops? Get some for $1 at Old Navy June 24

Kelly Tyko , kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com , TEGNA 7:01 AM. CDT June 24, 2017

You can never have too many pairs of flip flops.

And Saturday is the day to stock up during Old Navy’s annual $1 flip flop sale.

During the one-day event, select styles of the popular footwear in solid colors are just $1 a pair. The flip flops usually cost $3.94 each.

There’s a limit of 10 pairs “per transaction,” according to an Old Navy email, and flip flops will be available while supplies last.

Some stores will open early at 7 a.m. Check with your closest store to confirm store hours.

The deal also is available online at OldNavy.com only on June 24.

