Nevada Governor speaks to Las Vegas first responders

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Red Cross centers helping Harvey victims who were…Oct. 4, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
-
All five living former U.S. Presidents to attend…Oct. 4, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
'We will endure the pain together': Trump visits…Oct. 4, 2017, 3:06 p.m.