'Night of the Living Dead' creator George A. Romero dies at 77

Director George A. Romero addresses the audience at the Night of the Living Dead World Premiere of Restored Print during the To Save and Project: (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film) (Photo: Lars Niki, 2016 Getty Images)

Zombie movie maestro George A. Romero has died at age 77, the Los Angeles Times and Variety are reporting.

The writer/director is known for his Night of the Living Dead franchise.

Since releasing his small-budget 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, Romero has put out plenty of zombie films, including Dawn of the Dead (1978), Day of the Dead (1985) and Land of the Dead (2005). His work has inspired a number of present-day filmmakers, many of whom took to Twitter to tweet their condolences.

This report is developing.





