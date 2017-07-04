NYPD Officer shot in Bronx, dies in hospital

Police say a New York City police officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died.
New York City police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday in what police are calling a "clear assassination."
Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them.
They say the attack happened in the Bronx just after 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her the vehicle with her partner. Her partner radioed for help while other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.
A police officer has been shot in the Bronx. More information to follow once available. Currently there are no outstanding suspects. pic.twitter.com/OSyt22rABe— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017
The officer was shot while in a NYPD command vehicle with her partner near the corner of Morris Ave and E.183 St. at 12:30am this morning.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2017
The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.
Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs