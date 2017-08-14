Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria

French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.

The official said it is unclear whether the act was deliberate. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

BREAKING: Police: 1 girl dead, at least 5 people injured after driver rams into patrons at pizza restaurant east of Paris. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 14, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press