KIII
Close

Police-involved shooting at Miami airport confirmed as evacuees flee Irma

TEGNA 9:48 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

There is no danger to the public following a police-involved shooting at the Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade Police confirmed Thursday as evacuees flooded the airport ahead of Hurricane Irma. 

The shooting was the result of a "security incident" and involved a single suspect, officials said. 

The airport temporarily closed a terminal after the incident. 

The shooting comes as thousands are scrambling to leave Miami before destructive Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories