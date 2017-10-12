Trump to take first step in decertifying Iran deal

A picture taken on November 10, 2016 in the Iranian capital Tehran shows local newspapers displaying articles on US President Donald Trump a day after his election. (Photo: ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - President Trump plans to take a first step Friday toward gutting the Iran nuclear agreement, though aides said he is willing to consider an additional deal that would pressure Tehran to prove it has given up the means to make nuclear weapons.

While Trump will formally announce his decision to decertify the multinational agreement, he will also ask Congress not to re-impose economic sanctions right away; instead, he will call for new requirements on Iran in an effort to "fix" the agreement he has long criticized, said officials speaking on condition of anonymity pending the president's formal remarks.

"It is time for the entire world to join us in demanding that Iran’s government end its pursuit of death and destruction," Trump said in statement that was part of a "fact sheet" supplied by the White House.

Trump faced a Sunday deadline to certify that Iran is compliance of the 2015 agreement, a step that is required every 90 days. A decision to decertify would come despite officials saying Iran has "technically" held up its end of the bargain.

The U.S. signed the agreement in along with Russia, China, Germany, France and Great Britain. The European signatories have have urged Trump to re-certify it, and questioned whether Iran would go along with any new provisions.

Under the agreement, the U.S. and allies reduce sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran giving up its nuclear program.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who says Iran's nuclear program has always been designed for peaceful energy purposes, has said that the administration's decision to walk away would damage international trust of the U.S.

"Every word was analyzed many times by countries involved before its ratification," Rouhani told NBC News in September, "so if the United States were to not adhere to the commitments and trample upon this agreement, this will mean that it will carry with it the lack of subsequent trust from countries towards the United States."

And allies fear that killing the agreement could prompt Iran to resume its nuclear weapons program, perhaps triggering a nuclear arms race throughout the Middle East.

Trump aides said their approach to the Iran nuclear deal is part of an overall strategy designed to confront the Tehran government over what they call its bad behavior, including support for terrorism and efforts to destabilize other countries.

De-certification would not kill the deal outright; that would be up to Congress.

Lawmakers have three options, aides said: Do nothing and refuse to slap new sanctions on Iran, thereby keeping the existing deal alive; re-impose economic sanctions, effectively killing the agreement; or push for new negotiations for additions that Trump believes will strengthen the demands on Iran.

In particular, Trump and aides have criticized "sunset provisions" in the existing agreement, which allow Iran to resume its nuclear program after a decade or more.

It is not clear whether U.S. allies or Iran would be willing to engage in new talks, much less a new agreement.

Trump's speech at the White House, scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

Trump has signaled his de-certification move for months, siding with critics who say the agreement gives Iran too much room to cheat, even as they profit from the elimination of economic sanctions.

"I think it was one of the most incompetently drawn deals I've ever seen," Trump told Sean Hannity in an interview taped Wednesday. "We got nothing, we got nothing. They got a path to nuclear weapons very quickly."

Despite similar attacks on the agreement, Trump has agreed to re-certify twice already this year, drawing criticism from some supporters who are also suspicious of Iran's intentions.

In his speech on Friday, Trump is expected to ask Congress to change the law requiring him to make a certification statement to Congress every 90 days.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, while not discussing details of Trump's plan said it is only one part of an overall strategy "to deal with all of the problems of Iran being a bad actor."

Since before taking office in January, Trump and his aides have criticized Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as what they call its support for terrorism and efforts to de-stabilize other Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

They have also cited Iranian threats toward Israel, a notably vocal opponent of the nuclear agreement.

Supporters note that inspection organizations have said Iran is in compliance with the demands of the existing agreement.

Trump and aides have said that Iran may be living up to the letter of the agreement, but argued that the deal overall is flawed and Iran's de-stabilizing activity in the region undermines the spirit of the agreement.

