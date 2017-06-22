KIII
Close

Protesters gather in front of Mitch McConnell's office for 'die-in'

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , TEGNA 11:55 AM. CDT June 22, 2017

On the day that GOP senators released their version of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, protesters staged Thursday a sit-in in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.

The protesters, some of whom were in wheelchairs, were there to voice their opposition to health care legislation that would make deep cuts to Medicaid. They called their protest a "die-in."

One video showed people chanting, "No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty!"

Some were physically removed by the Capitol Police.

There were reports of blood on the ground and paramedics arriving on the scene.

The Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment from USA TODAY about the number of arrests at the protest.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories