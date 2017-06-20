Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station

A soldier stands alert in a cordoned off area outside Gare Central in Brussels on June 20, 2017, after an explosion in the Belgian capital. / AFP PHOTO / Emmanuel DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND)

BRUSSELS (AP) - Soldiers shot a suspect in the heart of Brussels after a small explosion Tuesday night at a busy train station continued a week of extremist attacks in the capitals of Europe.

A bomb squad performed a controlled explosion of a bomb belt the suspect had at the Central Station and was checking to see if there more hazards, VTM network reported. Authorities set up a wide perimeter around the station, located near the city's famed Grand Place square.

It appeared no one else was injured besides the suspect and the damage from the explosion was limited, Brussels prosecutor's office spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch told VRT. It was not clear if the suspect survived.

National newspaper La Libre Belgique quoted the prosecutor's office as saying the suspect was wearing a backpack and an explosive belt. The information could not be immediately confirmed. Photos posted on social media showed a small fire in the station.

Brussels police said via Twitter that there was "an incident with an individual at the station. The situation is under control." They asked the public to follow police instructions.

The Central Station is one of the busiest in the nation and soldiers could be seen patrolling there after the explosion. It was evacuated along with the Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site about 200 meters (656 feet) away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport in March 2016.

There have been incidents involving extremists in Paris and London in recent days, including the attack by a van driver who tried to run down worshippers outside a London mosque.

MORE: Explosion-like noises heard at train station in Brussels, prompting evacuation of main square https://t.co/pPV9SETtTc pic.twitter.com/24mMOrYUwE — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 20, 2017

Video on the scene at the Brussels train station shows the arrival of law enforcement pic.twitter.com/iUesZKMd7g — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 20, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press