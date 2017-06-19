Suspected attacker 'downed' after hitting Paris police car

Officials in Paris say a suspected attacker was "downed" after driving into a police car on Chaps-Elysees.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, police said there was a security operation underway in the popular Paris shopping district.

The police department tweeted the warning Monday without providing further details. The high-end neighborhood is popular with tourists.

A subway station in the area is closed.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

