Tom Price resigns as health secretary after flights controversy

US President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (L), on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's health secretary has resigned, after his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered his boss.

Thank you @POTUS for the opportunity to serve the American people alongside the dedicated folks of @HHSGov. It's been an honor & privilege. pic.twitter.com/nUBNsEDsPv — Tom Price, M.D. (@SecPriceMD) September 29, 2017

Tom Price's partial repayment and public regrets couldn't save his job.

The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president's Cabinet to leave office in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. Price served less than 8 months.

Trump had said he was "not happy" with Price for hiring private charters on the taxpayer's dime for official travel, when cheaper commercial flights would have worked.

In NJ, @POTUS Trump gave thumbs up when as pool reporter I asked if he accepted Price resignation. No verbal answer. pic.twitter.com/rxH4JOk0Jf — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 29, 2017

The flap over Price has overshadowed Trump's agenda and prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members' travel. The House Oversight and Government Reform committee has launched a broad investigation of top political appointees.

During Price's time as health secretary, he also failed to follow through on a major Trump campaign promise-- to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump intends to designate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Heath, Don J. Wright, to fill the position for the time being.

