Trump says it's 'OK' if health bill doesn't pass

President Donald Trump speaks as Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) listen during a meeting with Senate Republicans at the White House June 27, 2017. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says that if the health care bill fails to pass in the Senate, he won't like it — but "that's OK."

Trump spoke Tuesday at a gathering of Senate Republicans after their leaders shelved a vote on their prized health care bill until at least next month.

"This will be great if we get it done and if we don't get it done it's going to be something that we're not going to like and that's OK and I can understand that," Trump said.

He added, "I think we have a chance to do something very, very important for the public, very, very important for the people of our country."

