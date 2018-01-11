Walmart raises hourly wage to $11, expands benefits

A Walmart employee gathers pushcarts in front of a Walmart store in Paramount, California on November 23, 2012. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

Walmart is boosting the minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $11 and dishing out bonuses of up to $1,000, crediting President Trump's tax cut for enabling the move.

The increase for the nation's largest private employer also comes amid political pressure to bolster minimum wages.

The big-box store chain has more than 1 million U.S. hourly employees.

“Today, we are building on investments we’ve been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. “It’s our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families.”

The wage increase will take effect in February. Walmart said the one-time bonuses would cost the company $400 million and will be based on the length of service. Employees who have worked for at least 20 years will get the full $1,000.

The company is also boosting its paid maternity leave policy for full-time hourly workers to 10 weeks and increasing its paid paternity leave policy to six weeks.

Walmart also said it would offer financial help to employees who are seeking to adopt children.

