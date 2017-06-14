WaPo Report: Special counsel now investigating possible obstruction of justice

The special counsel overseeing the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election has expanded its investigation to explore whether or not President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according a report published Wednesday in the Washington Post.
Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Donald Trump's lawyer, told the Washington Post the "leak" is "outrageous, inexcusable and illegal."
The Russia investigation expanded to include obstruction of justice shortly after former FBI Director James Comey was fired by the Department of Justice, according to the five anonymous sources cited in the Washington Post report.
