WaPo Report: Special counsel now investigating possible obstruction of justice

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: USPresident Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam in the Oval Office of the White House, on May 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

The special counsel overseeing the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election has expanded its investigation to explore whether or not President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice, according a report published Wednesday in the Washington Post.

Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Donald Trump's lawyer, told the Washington Post the "leak" is "outrageous, inexcusable and illegal."

The Russia investigation expanded to include obstruction of justice shortly after former FBI Director James Comey was fired by the Department of Justice, according to the five anonymous sources cited in the Washington Post report.

