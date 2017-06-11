KIII
Close

New Spurs secondary logo leaks

Javi Perez, KENS 1:16 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

Earlier this week, we told you about a new San Antonio Spurs logo made available with the apparel that will be showcased at the NBA Draft. But now there's a secondary logo that's been leaked.

Check it out:

%INLINE%

There's a silver and black version of the logo as well:

%INLINE%

So what do you think of this version of the Spurs new look? It's simplicity and the merging of the letters inside a basketball is reminiscent of a soccer logo. But it's easy to imagine it on a jersey or on shirts and caps that fans would wear around San Antonio.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories