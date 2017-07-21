New study in the works to remove trash from bays

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Jurnee Simpson's letter to businesses
-
Diabetes in pets - special report
-
Seniors flock to get National Park Pass senior pass
-
School district discipline
-
Two teens stab woman after she attempted to break-in their house through the doggie door
-
Robstown man killed in motorcycle crash
-
Sinton robbery arrest
-
Funding approved for desal-plant
-
Fairview assault victim speaks
-
Corpus Christi bay's litter
More Stories
-
City of Corpus Christi working to eliminate trash in bayJul 20, 2017, 6:14 p.m.
-
AP sources: US to ban Americans from traveling to…Jul 21, 2017, 6:26 a.m.
-
Convention and Visitors Bureau speaking out against…Jul 21, 2017, 4:31 a.m.