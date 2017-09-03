New Yorker's first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help

Harvey relief efforts continue to pour in thanks to you. Even big name celebrities and restaurants like Whataburger are lending a helping hand.

The fast food restaurant chain recently donated close to $2 million to help those affected by the storm.

Speaking of the Texas favorite, while serving first responders helping out in Harvey’s aftermath chain met a New Yorker who got his first sweet taste of Whataburger.

While serving first responders we ran into a NYer who got his first sweet taste of Whataburger pic.twitter.com/AzYbryw8cn — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) September 2, 2017

"Texas guys wanna tell me this is...that is a good burger,” he said in a video posted by Whataburger.

After a big and a satisfied grin, you can hear someone off camera say “told ya."

He tried a double and even laughs when saying, “Everything’s bigger in Texas right?”

There are 668 Whataburger’s in Texas, including 24 in Corpus Christi. In Houston, only five of the 50 Whataburger’s there are open.

