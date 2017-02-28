North Texas Police cracking down on Whataburger tent thieves

Northeast Police Department

DENTON, TEXAS - The little orange number tents you receive while you wait for your order to be ready at Whataburger are very easy to accidentally walk off with.

You may want to be more aware of your sticky fingers from now on though, as one North Texas Police Department is cracking down on Whataburger tent thieves. In Denton, the Northeast Police Department said on their Facebook page that teenagers have made stealing the orange number tents a game on social media.

So far, police have recovered dozens of the tents. They say taking a tent could result in a citation for theft of property which is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable with a fine of up to $500.

Yikes.

