North Texas woman remembers brother lost in Orlando shooting one year ago

Hundreds marched down Cedar Springs in Dallas on Sunday night to mark the one year remembrance of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at gay nightclub in Orlando.

The Pride & Equality March Dallas was in coordination of a number of gatherings around the country on Sunday to remember the 49 killed and 58 wounded in the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016.

As marchers walked in Oak Lawn, the names of each victim was carried in brightly colored lettering on white cardboard.





Marchers walk down Cedar Springs in Dallas as part of the Pride & Equality March on Sunday June 11, 2017.

Luis S. Vielma was just 22 years old, worked at Universal Studios and had big dreams.

One year ago, he just wanted to dance with friends at a nightclub.

From her home in Rowlett, Ireri Vielma says she still has a difficult time grasping the loss of her half brother.

"We haven't healed," she said Sunday. "We think about him everyday."

Ireri Vielma looks at the obituary for her half brother Luis Vielma on Sunday June 11, 2017. Vielma was one of 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando on June 12, 2016.

She says it had been several years since she had seen him face to face but they talked and messaged on Facebook often. She added he planned to visit North Texas last summer.

“Everyone knew that he had his sisters here in Texas and we were waiting for him to come back to us and see us,” Vielma said.

