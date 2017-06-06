Officers escort student to graduation in honor of fallen brother

Nicholas Moreno being accompanied by more than 50 San Antonio Police Officers to his graduation from Samuel Clemens High School. (Photo: Nick Zamora, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - To honor a fallen brother, more than 50 San Antonio Police Department officers from all over the city joined together to remind one graduate he will always have his family in blue.

In September of 2007, Detective Mario Moreno died courageously in the line of duty attempting to serve a suspect in a shooting with an arrest warrant.

"Personally, a lot of officers knew detective Moreno. He was a family man and an amazing officer," Officer Tre Serrano, spokesman for the Texas Fallen Officer's Foundation, said.

Detective Moreno had served as an officer for 11 years. He was survived by his wife and two young children, including his son Nicholas.

"He was a really good guy. Immediately, he was new to our team but he was immediately like part of our family," Detective Brian Peters said.

Now, 10 years later, Nicholas was graduating from Samuel Clemens High School without his father by his side. But, Detective Moreno's brothers and sisters in blue did not forget.

"I think it's just the least that we owe to him," Officer Jorge Patino said. "To be here in place of him and show Nick that we support him."

Led by the sound of drums and bagpipes, this family of officers surrounded Nicholas and escorted him to the Freeman Colosseum doors for his graduation. The officers reserved an entire section for the family and many stayed to celebrate Nicholas as he walked the stage.

"It's important for us to be here because we want to do what Detective Moreno and all the other officers killed in the line of duty, what they want to do which is to be with their families," Officer Serrano said. "The least we can do is spend a couple of hours here at his graduation."

When asked why they showed up to support Nicholas, many officers shared the same sentiment. They hoped someone would do the same if it was their child.

"We may go at any time," Officer Serrano said. "So, we know the feeling of saying goodbye to our loved ones and [we] may not be coming back."

They wanted Nicholas to know, though his father may not have been able to be there, he will always have his family in blue.

"When he died, I got to know his wife and children a little bit," Detective Peters said. "I just think it's important that they know that they're still part of our family."

