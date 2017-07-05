Parents fight for change after infant son dies at day care

(Photo: Family photo)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Parents who lost their two-month old son at an in-home day care are calling for change. More than 16,000 people have signed their petition.

The day care where their son died was licensed, but had a long list of violations and no insurance. Something these parents found out the hard way the state doesn't require.

It's hard to imagine.

"Come quick, your baby's not breathing no more,” said Sebastian Bingley II as he remembered when he got the phone call about his child.

"I have my moments, just like he has his moments,” said Jazmine Perkins, the child's mother.

It's a nightmare these parents lived through.

Last year, baby Sebastian known as "Bash" died at the daycare in Missouri City from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or S.I.D.S.

The day care's owner Thelma Louis Coleman pleaded guilty to Endangering a Child and is serving three years probation.

"Why aren’t we holding these daycares accountable? We're trusting them with our kids,” said Perkins.

So, these parents started a petition and launched a social media campaign.

They’re calling for state lawmakers to pass B.A.S.H. Law, which stands for Babies Are Safe Here. It would require in-home day cares to carry insurance and undergo tougher inspections.

When we called Ron Reynolds, the State Representative for the district, the 16,000 signatures caught his attention.

"My intention is to file legislation, I think at a minimum we need to have a healthy debate about this issue," said State Rep. Ron Reynolds, (D) Missouri City.

Reynolds told KHOU 11 he thinks in-home day cares should be required to carry insurance.

"Absolutely, at a minimum, you're caring for children and if an accident happens on your premises, in your custody, the parents shouldn't have to pay for those expenses," said Reynolds.

But these parents did.

"It's not just our child that’s involved, its everybody's kids that are involved. Even the kids that are not born that are coming to life needs to be taken care of the correct way," said Bingley.

Representative Reynolds said it's too late this year, he would have to file the bill in the next session in 2019. He credited our calls for getting it some attention.

"Often times once a story passes it's shelf life, a year or a month, people usually don't revisit it, I want to commend you for giving further life to this matter,” said Reynolds.

