PETA offers reward for arrest after dog found buried alive dies

Eric Perdue was on a trail in DeKalb County when he spotted a dog was buried up to its nose. It was still alive.

"Whoever did it took their time. It's easy access to the road," Perdue said.

The path is an ATV trail located near Rock Mountain Boulevard and Lewis Road. Eric dug the brown, chow-mix out of the dirt and rushed her to an emergency veterinarian, but she didn't survive.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction for this crime.

"Someone must know where this dog came from and who buried her alive, leaving her to suffer in terror for days," PETA vice president, Colleen O'Brien, said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DeKalb County Animal Services at (404) 294-2939.

PHOTOS | Dog found buried alive dies, PETA increases reward

