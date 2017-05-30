Man in photo with toddler on motorcycle arrested on outstanding warrant

A photo of a man carrying a toddler on a motorcycle is causing an uproar on social media. The little boy wasn’t wearing a helmet. (Photo: KHOU)

CLEVELAND, TEXAS - A photo of a man carrying a toddler on a motorcycle is causing an uproar on social media. The little boy wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The man, identified by officials with the Liberty County Sheriff's Department as Anthony Welsh, was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding traffic warrant out of the Deer Park Police Department.

A Liberty County dad said he spotted Welsh leaving a gas station in Cleveland over the weekend. The father was so angry when he saw the toddler that he took a picture and posted it on Facebook. He was hoping someone would recognize Welsh.

“I mean common sense…that baby falls or someone hits that bike on accident that baby's dead,” said one commenter.

“That's some hardcore child endangerment right there,” posted another.

Then a man who claimed to be the guy in the photo posted his own comment.

“I seen all of your post an [SIC] got all your threats screen shot so keep talking s--t about me an [SIC} will see how that works for you an [SIC] the one who took this picture it would be in your best interest to take it off...!”

Welsh argued that he stayed close to home when he took his son for a ride in Cleveland.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken Defoor said he’s heard from a lot of people who want Welsh prosecuted for putting his child in danger.

“It’s a very stupid thing to do, pure and simple,” Defoor said.

Under Texas law, children under 5 are only permitted to ride in a sidecar attached to a motorcycle, but not as a passenger on the bike. Any passenger under the age of 21 must wear a helmet.

“Unless an officer observes the violation, we can’t write him a ticket based on a photo,” Defoor explained.

Liberty County deputies are interviewing possible witnesses to the incident. Based on what they find, evidence could potentially lead to a more serious charge later.

We tried to contact Welsh ourselves, but he hasn’t responded.

