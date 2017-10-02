Close PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas strip WXIA 6:30 AM. CDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 WXIA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Officer car accident Last day to sign up for D-SNAP Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting Alan's Monday Morning Forecast Island Report looks at hotel damage Community remembers Tony Amos Port Aransas Town Hall meeting Baby photoshoot Top highlights from Week 4 around the NFL More Stories First victim identified in Las Vegas shooting Oct. 2, 2017, 11:31 a.m. Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more… Oct. 2, 2017, 3:13 a.m. Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, more celebs react to the… Oct. 2, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs