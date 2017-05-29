HOUSTON - A new law heading to the Governor's desk is supposed to make school buses safer for your children. It requires 3-point seat belts and was inspired by a tragedy that happened here in Houston.

It's a painful picture to look back on.

"She was the stronger one," said Sheanine Chatman, who lost her daughter Janecia, 14, in a school bus crash.

"I had to identify my daughter and she was unrecognizable,” said Chatman.

It was 2015, when another driver hit the Houston Independent School District bus, sending it flying off the 610 South Loop. Two students died and two others injured.

"I want parents to know the dangers of not having 3-point seat belts on the school buses,” she said.

Her daughter's bus had lap belts, but the students weren't wearing them. Earlier this year, this mom took her story to Austin and lawmakers listened.

"That was a tragic, tragic bus accident here in Houston,” said State Senator Sylvia Garcia, (D) Houston.

Garcia authored a Senate Bill 693. It’s now on its way to the Governor's desk.

"This isn't bells and whistles, we're not asking for fancy stadium signs, we're not asking for AstroTurf," she said.

However, lawmakers passed a similar bill before. In 2007, Governor Rick Perry signed a law that also required 3-point seatbelts on new school buses. The difference is the previous law made it dependent on state funding. There was grant money set aside, but few districts applied because it required them to purchase new schools buses rather than fix old ones.

"We're not asking them to spend more money," said Garcia.

This time around, there's no state funding. Just a mandate to spend smarter. Even if it means buying less buses to outfit the ones they do get with 3-point seatbelts. The one thing this mom believes could have saved her daughter's life.

"You never think this will happen to you, I never thought it would happen to me. Don't wait until it happens to you, we can do things now to prevent,” said Chatman.

The bill does allow districts to opt out if they can't afford it. If the Governor signs it this summer, it would go into effect next school year.

