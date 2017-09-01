Port Aransas Officers Serve While Left With Nothing
Four Port Aransas police officers lost their homes in Hurricane Harvey...but are still out serving the city and rebuilding 24/7. Two of them take us into what's left of their properties, as they continue to work through the immense hardship.
KIII 10:10 PM. CDT September 01, 2017
