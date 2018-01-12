Potential flu-related deaths of inmates in Montgomery County Jail

Two men recently passed away from potential flu-related symptoms after being transported to a local hospital while in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

Although Mosheer Rashid, 41, and Carl Bible, 35, suffered from numerous other medical issues, it is possible that the flu also played a role in their deaths.

In a Facebook post from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office they stated that during cold and flu season, the Jail takes extra precautions to insure sanitation of all inmate areas as well as enhanced medical screening and protection for everyone, as necessary, in the jail environment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Mr. Rashid and Mr. Bible. We take the health and safety of those entrusted to our care and those employees who work in our detention areas very seriously," said Sheriff Rand Henderson. "As soon as any medical issue exceeds the ability of our medical care provider, we arrange for transportation to outside medical facilities that can provide more extensive testing and treatment.”

For more information on the timelines of Rashid and Bible click the Facebook link below.

© 2018 KAGS-TV