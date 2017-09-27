Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Body Language Explained
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship at the Invictus Games. Body language expert Patti Wood analyzed their behavior to determine if they are in love. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story.
KIII 11:02 AM. CDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Motorcyclist killed in Highway 181 crash
-
Whataburger manager claims she was ordered to hire only white people
-
Last day to sign up for D-SNAP
-
Arrest made in Leopard shooting
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Two high water rescues in South Texas, more than 100 rescued
-
Child, parent hit by car while walking to school
-
City Council approves street repair plan
-
This Is How To Cut The Cord - The Deal Guy
-
Last day to register for D-SNAP
More Stories
-
Police looking for getaway vehicle used in homicideSep 27, 2017, 10:16 a.m.
-
Local business owners benefiting RockportSep 27, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
-
DirecTV offering refunds to customers who want to…Sep 27, 2017, 9:04 a.m.