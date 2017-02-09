Record-breaking $4 billion bond set for Killeen murder suspect

KILLEEN (KCEN) - A record-breaking $4 billion bond was set Tuesday for a Killeen man who turned himself in last week to police.

Newly elected Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, Precinct 4, set the record bond which is the largest in Bell County history and possibly the U.S. According to law firm Nuttall & Coleman, the highest bond set in U.S. was $3 billion for New York real estate heir Robert Durst. Durst was charged and later acquitted in 2003 in the murder of his neighbor, Morris Black. The bond is higher than TxDOT Waco District's 96-mile expansion from Hillsboro to Salado which is estimated at $2.5 billion.

Due to the high number, the jail’s booking software could only set the total bond amount at $1,000,000,999.

Antonio Willis, 25, is in jail for the murder of Donte Samuels who was found dead in the yard of a Killeen home located in the 300 block of south 56th street.

