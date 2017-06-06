Residents care for dog living in Grand Prairie storm drain

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bounty hunter laid to rest
-
Man dies from vibrio after going into Gulf
-
Pirates' Coach Alaniz Looking to Expand Championship Pedigree
-
650 mile Uber ride from DFW to Nashville might be farthest ever
-
Man dies after getting infected with flesh-eating bacteria
-
Officers escort graduate to honor fallen brother
-
Voestalpine class action lawsuit
-
Woman accidentally run over by vehicle at beach
-
Fire destroys Premont home
-
Residents of Riviera given all-clear to use water
More Stories
-
Deadly Denny's beating case heads to grand jury,…Jun. 7, 2017, 1:17 a.m.
-
German Shepard makes storm drain home in Grand PrairieJun. 7, 2017, 1:15 a.m.
-
Highlands Co. woman let snake bite toddler, deputies sayJun. 6, 2017, 3:44 p.m.