San Antonians turn to public memorials to honor SAPD officers who were shot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New info on vibrio case
-
Students talk about teacher with vibrio
-
CCPD bust drug dealer
-
Stingrays spotted near Packery Channel
-
NAS-Kingsville's 75th anniversary
-
Police explorer graduation
-
SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries
-
Drug money found in Mr. Coffee box
-
Island Report - PINS
-
Fireworks to Light the Sky over Aransas Pass
More Stories
-
SAPD Officer Cavazos 'a hero' in shooting incident,…Jul. 1, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
-
Little Rock police: 25 people shot at nightclubJul. 1, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
Man charged with kidnapping Chinese scholar from…Jun 30, 2017, 9:27 p.m.