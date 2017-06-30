SAPD officer Miguel Moreno passes away due to gunshot injuries

SAN ANTONIO – The SAPD officer who was shot in the head Thursday afternoon north of downtown San Antonio has passed away.

Officer Miguel Moreno, 32, passed away Friday morning from injuries he sustained when he and 36-year-old Officer Julio Cavazos contacted two suspects walking on the 200 block of West Evergreen Street.

Chief William McManus said in a press conference on Friday that Moreno was a nine-year veteran of the SAPD force.

Officer Cavazos was shot in the torso during the shootout and McManus said he successfully completed surgery Thursday night but has more to go. Doctors said he is expected to survive.

Chief McManus said the two officers were out “working and working hard” prior to the shooting.

The incident began Thursday afternoon during a "pedestrian contact" near San Antonio College, McManus said. He said the officers were patrolling for vehicle burglaries and looking at a possible vehicle that was broken into. As the officers exited their patrol car to contact the suspects one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot both officers.

After Moreno was hit, McManus said Officer Cavazos was able to pull Moreno out of the line of fire. Cavazos was able to shoot one of the suspects who opened fire. That suspect later died.

Both Moreno and Cavazos were graduates of Lanier High School in SAISD. Cavazos graduated in 1999 and Moreno in 2002. Officer Moreno also received a Bachelor's degree in history from UT Austin in 2006.

CHIEF MCMANUS PRESS CONFERENCE:

© 2017 KENS-TV