Missing reporter found unharmed, taken to Houston hospital for evaluation

HOUSTON -- Courtney Roland, the 29-year-old sports reporter who went missing over the weekend, has been found unharmed, according to Houston police.

An officer located Roland after a tip was phoned in, Houston police say.

"After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15 a.m., stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital," the Houston Police Department tweeted.

Police said at an afternoon news conference, that Roland's disppearance may have been caused by a reaction to medication.

Multiple sources earlier told KHOU 11 News Roland was first spotted at a nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant on Post Oak, south of the Galleria where her SUV was found overnight.

A customer at the restaurant recognized Roland from the news reports and called 911.

Investigators with HPD held a news briefing Monday afternoon.

Roland, an online journalist who covers the Texas A&M Aggies and college recruiting, was last heard from Saturday around 4 p.m. According to family members, she was driving home to the Heights area when she texted a friend to say someone was following her.

She told her roommate a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man was in a blue truck following her all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.

Later in the day, however, Roland never showed for a meetup with her roommate, according to family.

Police say the woman's phone was found inside her Jeep, which was parked outside a shopping center. Her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were also all found intact somewhere inside the Galleria, family members told KHOU 11.

Investigators say they believe Roland was spotted inside the Galleria on Sunday afternoon.

The reporter’s parents overnight pleaded for information on her whereabouts after her disappearance made the rounds on social media nation wide.

