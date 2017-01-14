Close South Texas Birding: The Backyard Bird count Lari Jo Johnston, the director of Environmental Education at Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program joined us on 3 News First Edition to talk about the Great Backyard Bird Count coming up next month. KIII 8:37 AM. CST January 14, 2017 More Stories Nueces Co. Jr. Livestock Show Parade Jan 14, 2017, 11:19 a.m. Driver Loses Control, Crashes through Fence Jan 14, 2017, 9:45 a.m. South TX Birding: The Backyard Bird Count Event Jan 14, 2017, 9:03 a.m.