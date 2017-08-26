'Stop at nothing': Aransas Pass officer recovers American flag from Harvey rain

A viral photo shows an Aransas Pass officer trying to save a flag from Hurricane Harvey. (Facebook) (Photo: Aransas Pass Police Department, Custom)

ARANSAS PASS, Texas - An officer from the Aransas Pass Police Department braves the rain and hurricane-force winds to save an American flag from Harvey's path, according to a viral Facebook post.

The post from APPD said that while "some dishonor and desecrate her, Officer Jack McCarty will stop at nothing to save" the flag.

McCarty appears to remove the flag from a post on a bench during heavy rain.

Facebook users have shared the post more than 2,000 times.

"Texas is the greatest 'country' in the world," one comment reads.

More than 100 others chimed in with comments on Facebook, thanking McCarty for his actions.

© 2017 KENS-TV