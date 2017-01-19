Students offer words of wisdom in letters to Trump before Inauguration Day

Donald Trump portrait by 3rd graders at Heritage Elementary School in the Southside Independent School District.

SAN ANTONIO (KENS5) - Friday, Donald Trump will officially become the 45th President of the United States.



Just in time for Inauguration Day, a group of local students decided to mail President-Elect Trump some last-minute suggestions and words of wisdom.



They shared their advice for our future nation's leader with KENS 5.



"Dear Mr. Trump, congratulations on your win over Hillary Clinton," wrote Abigail Perez, an 8th grader at Matthey Middle School.



8th graders from Matthey Middle School and 3rd graders from Heritage Elementary School in the Southside Independent School District took a minute to share their "two cents" in a letter destined for Washington.



"My family and I believe you will fix some of the problems that are going on in the world during your presidency," said 8th grader, Emily Forslund.



Before Trump takes office, Forslund recommends he watch his words closely.



"One way I think you can watch what you say is by creating a 'filter'," she said. "I, personally, do not talk to my friends the way I talk to my grandma."



8th grader, Nikolai Hernandez, wrote Mr. Trump about his abortion policy.



"About how he says that it should be illegal everywhere," said Hernandez. "I don't agree with that because it's like you're controlling the woman's body and you can't take over somebody."



"What about in cases of rape, incest, or if the pregnancy is threatening to the mother's life?" wrote 8th grader, Bella Charles.



Other students chose to write about gender equality, Trump's tweets via Twitter and immigration for the English assignment.



"His wall that he wants to build," said 8th grader, Jesus Lopez. "I believe that it's unnecessary, maybe a waste of time and money. It's just to stop people from coming to the United States, and maybe if they come we can create more jobs for them."



"Maybe he could build small areas around the border to still check the backgrounds harshly," said 8th grader, Bryan Amaya.



"People have made lives and families and jobs here, and unless he wants to do the jobs they do then I don't think it's fair that he should build the wall to send them back," said 8th grader, Katelynn Vela.



Down the street inside Heritage Elementary School, Tara Lindow's 3rd grade class also asked Trump the pressing questions.



"I wanted to know if you are going to make more laws. Mr. Trump, how many years do you think you're going to be president?" asked 3rd grader, Nevaeh Ledesma.



"Will you make more police officers? Will you fund more hospitals? Will you help homeless people?" asked 3rd grader, Aiden Rubio.



Students asked Trump whether he plans to pay for phone bills, provide glasses to those who need them, and they also questioned the President-Elect's sense of style by asking if he plans to redecorate The White House.



"Last week we learned about writing letters and in social studies we're learning about the inauguration with the president, so we thought it would be neat to intertwine Social Studies and ELAR," said Lindow, a Special Ed Co-Teacher.



The kids also drew portraits of Trump, displayed outside the classroom.



Their letters will be mailed out Friday.



"We're pumped as a school district, as a school, as a class," said Lindow. "We really hope Trump maybe picks one and he reads them. That would mean the world to all of us."



As one last piece of advice, 8th grader Bryan Amaya recommended Trump, "Just watch the anger, and congratulations on becoming president."



"Listen to the people because we don't want this country to be more divided than it already is," added 8th grader, Abigail Perez.

