Suspect named in shooting at Josephine City Hall

62-year-old Bobby Darryl Chamberlain of Josephine. (Photo: WFAA)

JOSEPHINE, Texas -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting at Texas City Hall Thursday.



Officers fired shots at a man involved in a disturbance at city hall earlier in the week. Officials later identified him as 62-year-old Bobby Darryl Chamberlain, of Josephine. Officers were told at about 4:10 p.m. that Chamberlain was returning to city hall.

Two Josephine police officers showed up, and Chamberlain had a rifle. According to Texas Highway Patrol, officers said they told the him to drop it, but they were ignored. That's when officers, who remain unidentified at this time, fired shots.





Chamberlain was sent by air ambulance to an area hospital. As of Friday afternoon, he remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officers were not injured.

Texas Rangers responded to the scene.



Video from HD Chopper 8 showed several vehicles cordoned off by crime tape in front of City Hall, which is next to the volunteer department. Aerial video shows a high-powered rifle lying on the ground.



Texas Rangers and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.



Sept. 21, 2017: An officer-involved shooting happened at the Josephine, Texas City Hall, sources tell WFAA. (Photo: WFAA)

