T-Mobile, MetroPCS customers can call, text for free for Hurricane Harvey

Customers in certain Texas and Louisiana area codes can call and text for free in light of Hurricane Harvey with T-Mobile and MetroPCS.
From August 25 to Sept. 1, U.S. calls and texts are free.
Included area codes
Texas: 830, 512, 210, 936, 956, 361,979, 281,832,713, 936, 409
Louisiana: 337, 985
T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling and texting.
