KIII
Close

Talking The Importance Of Mulch.

The importance of mulch on your garden.

KIII 8:45 AM. CST March 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - South Texas gardener, Gabriel Vega tell us about the importance of mulch when starting a garden and important things to consider when selecting that mulch.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories