Tarantulas, scorpions seized from SW Houston apartment

About two dozen tarantulas and around a dozen scorpions were in boxes and plastic cases inside a southwest Houston apartment. (HOUSTON SPCA)

HOUSTON - A maintenance man at a southwest Houston apartment complex had quite a shock Tuesday when he found a bunch of tarantulas and scorpions.

Fifty-nine scorpions and 13 tarantulas were in boxes and plastic cases inside the apartment. Three of the tarantulas had already died.

Managers at the Wilcrest Winding Trails complex told deputies the residents had been served eviction papers for failing to pay rent.

Houston SPCA workers collected the arachnids and are working with the Houston Zoo to identify and learn how to handle the creatures.

Houston SPCA Vice President of Advancement and Communications, Brian Latham, says all the scorpions are venomous; however, none strong enough to kill a human.

“Most common pets are cats and dogs, but certainly there’s a large group of people who have these as pets,” said Latham. “Animal cruelty to the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals falls into that category of animals.”

So far, charges have not been filed against the arachnids' owner.

