Teenager Survives Fall from Harbor Bridge during Alleged Suicide Attempt
Police say a juvenile was rushed to the hospital after officers believe the teen jumped from the Harbor Bridge in a suspected suicide attempt. The teen was taken to the hospital and was last reported in serious, but stable condition.
KIII 7:40 AM. CST February 19, 2017
