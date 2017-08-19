Texas Adds Most Jobs in U.S. Over Past Year
Texas saw the most job growth of any state over the last 12 months, adding over 239,000 new jobs. While leisure and hospitality topped the list, South Texas contributed in oil industry increases and a larger number of produced goods.
KIII 10:41 PM. CDT August 19, 2017
