Lotto players flock to Houston-area stores where pair of winning tickets sold

HOUSTON - UPDATE: The Powerball lucky numbers for the $570 million jackpot were announced late Saturday night. The numbers are: 12, 61, 30, 29, 33, 26.

The Texas Lottery confirms two stores in the Houston area sold Mega Millions tickets which matched 5 out of 6 numbers during Friday's drawing.

Officials say one of the tickets, sold at a gas station in Baytown, earned a $1 million prize, matching five out of six numbers. The second ticket, sold at a liquor store in Humble, earned a $3 million prize, matching five out of six numbers plus a multiplier.

News of the wins spread quickly through each community, where lotto-winning hopefuls bought tickets for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

“They had a winner and it was in Humble,” said Linda Bobbett. “Three million dollars. Whoa!”



Tom Moore, who’s purchased lotto tickets at Stagecoach Liquor for more than two years said, “I think it’s outstanding.”



“Can’t hurt getting a few more, since the pot’s so high,” said Kata Bommarito as she paid for her Powerball tickets at the liquor store counter.



“I always tell my customers, if you win I want to know. I want to jump up and down with you,” said Baytown cashier Dee Rocha. She said the store has many loyal customers from Baytown, La Porte and Crosby. “We just don’t know who it was yet.”



Both stores reported an uptick in business just hours after the Texas Lottery confirmed the sale of the winning tickets.



“I’m ashamed to say, I only bought $20 worth,” said Bobbett. “But, all you have to do is buy one. Right?”

Friday night's Mega Millions was the fourth-largest jackpot of its kind. The winning numbers drawn were: 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, with a Mega Ball of 10 (and a Megaplier option at 3x).

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Florida matched all the numbers for a jackpot worth an estimated $450 million, a lottery official said early Saturday.

The Texas Lottery says the Humble location sold the $3 million ticket and the Baytown location sold the $1 million ticket. The winner of the $3 million will take home $2.25 million after taxes.

Check your ticket! Below are the lucky locations:

Stagecoach Liquor

8142 FM 1960 E

Humble, TX 77346



Angel's Gas & Grocery

3520 N Main Street

Baytown, TX 77521



